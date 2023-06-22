Teen’s brutal stabbing at St. Peter park under investigation

St. Peter police are investigating the brutal stabbing of a teen at a local park.

The victim, Kemper Ely, 15, was attacked by three other teenagers Friday night, according to a Go Fund Me page created by his Godmother. After running several blocks to call 911, Ely was airlifted to St. Mary’s Hospital in Rochester. He suffered collapsed lungs and requires exploratory surgery to inspect for any other potential organ damage, according to the fundraiser.

Police Chief Matt Grochow said the stabbing occurred in a park on the west side of St. Peter around 11 p.m. Friday night.

The Go Fund Me says Ely was stabbed multiple times in the chest, neck, and abdomen. Ely was also stabbed in the back as he tried to escape, according to the fundraising page.

Grochow said police believe Ely and his attackers all knew each other.

The Go Fund Me describes Ely as “a good student, and a dedicated athlete who loves wrestling and football.”

The stabbing remains under investigation.