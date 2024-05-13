Teens drowns at Brown County park

A teen drowned Sunday at a park in Brown County.

The Brown County Sheriff’s Office received a call of a possible drowning at Mound Creek County Park about 3:30 p.m.

Witnesses said the 15-year-old boy from Mountain Lake had been swimming when he began struggling, went underwater, and had not re-surfaced.

Emergency responders arrived on the scene to recover the boy. He received medical services at the scene, where he was pronounced dead shortly after 5:30 p.m.

The teen’s body has been transported to the Ramsey County Medical Examiner’s Office. His name will be released pending the completion of an autopsy.

This is the second Mountain Lake teen to drown in about a month. In April, another 15-year-old boy died by drowning in Cottonwood County’s Eagle Lake.

Mound Creek Park is located in the southwest corner of Brown County, about two miles from the Jeffers Petroglyphs site.

First responders from Springfield, Cottonwood County, Sanborn, and Windom assisted at the scene.