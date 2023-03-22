Teens facing charges in security guard’s assault

Two teenagers are facing charges in the assault of a security guard in downtown Mankato Tuesday evening.

Police say the incident began when the guard noticed a disturbance between a juvenile male and female at 12 Civic Center Plaza. When the security guard asked them to stop, one of the juveniles began to assault the guard, according to a police spokesperson.

Officers were then dispatched to the scene for the assault, at 5:11 p.m. The juveniles, both 17-year-olds from Mankato, were located by police as they walked away from the scene. They were taken to the Public Safety Center where they were interviewed and released to their parents.

The security guard didn’t require medical care. Police say the guard dropped his cell phone during the assault and one of the teens picked it up.

Police say both teens are facing charges of assault, and one of them will also be charged with theft for taking the phone.