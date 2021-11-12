Teens hospitalized after Highway 68 crash

Two teens were hospitalized following a single-vehicle crash on Highway 68 Friday morning.

The Minnesota State Patrol says roads were snow and ice covered at the time of the crash, which happened just before 8 a.m at 510th Ave.

According to a patrol crash report, a Chevy Blazer was westbound on the highway when it left the roadway and rolled in the ditch. The 16-year-old driver and his passenger, Luke Christophe Thompson, 18, of Nicollet, were transported to Mayo Clinic Mankato with believed non-life threatening injuries.

Both occupants of the vehicle were wearing seat belts, according to the patrol.