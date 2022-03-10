Teens hospitalized after Windom crash

Two teens were hospitalized following a crash in Windom Wednesday afternoon.

According to the Minnesota State Patrol, a Ford F-350 pickup was westbound on Highway 60, and a Ford C-Max was southbound on 1st St entering Highway 60 westbound when the vehicles collided in the intersection.

The C-Max driver, a 16-year-old girl, was transported to Windom Hospital. The state patrol didn’t release her name or disclose the nature of her injuries. Her passenger, 17-year-old Virginia Anne Jensen of Heron Lake, suffered non-life threatening injuries and was also hospitalized in Windom. Both girls were wearing seat belts, according to a crash report.

The pickup driver, Braden Edward Yonker, 17, of Bingham Lake, wasn’t injured.

The crash happened just after 1 p.m.