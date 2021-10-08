Teens injured when car hits tree in Martin County

Two teenage girls were injured Thursday morning when their vehicle collided with a tree in Martin County.

The crash happened on Highway 4 in Fox Lake Township, between Trimont and Sherburn, at 8 a.m.

The Minnesota State Patrol says a 16-year-old girl was driving a Pontiac G6 southbound on Highway 4 when the vehicle left the roadway and struck a tree. The driver and her passenger, a 14-year-old Trimont girl, were both transported to Mayo Clinic Fairmont with non-life threatening injuries.

Both teens were wearing seat belts.