Teens LOVE This Fast-Food Restaurant The Most

Teens like their chicken … A new teen spending survey found that Chick-fil-A is their favorite fast-food restaurant. Chick-fil-A got 16% of the vote, followed by McDonald’s (10%), Chipotle (9%), and Raising Cane’s (4%).

The survey found that teen girls are spending:

12% less on clothes

13% less on shoes

21% less on accessories

What they are spending their money on is beauty products. According to the survey, teen spending on beauty products is at a six-year high and up 8% since last spring. Most teens (85%) prefer to buy cosmetics in store rather than online.