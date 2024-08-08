Teens LOVE This Fast-Food Restaurant The Most
August 8, 2024 5:11AM CDT
Teens like their chicken … A new teen spending survey found that Chick-fil-A is their favorite fast-food restaurant. Chick-fil-A got 16% of the vote, followed by McDonald’s (10%), Chipotle (9%), and Raising Cane’s (4%).
The survey found that teen girls are spending:
- 12% less on clothes
- 13% less on shoes
- 21% less on accessories
What they are spending their money on is beauty products. According to the survey, teen spending on beauty products is at a six-year high and up 8% since last spring. Most teens (85%) prefer to buy cosmetics in store rather than online.