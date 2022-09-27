Teens potentially face charges after displaying gun at mall food court

Mankato police say several teens could face charges after they displayed a gun at the mall food court.

Police were called to the River Hills Mall at 5:50 p.m. Saturday for a report of five juveniles, one of whom was possibly carrying a weapon.

Responding officers discovered a BB gun after locating the group of teens. Police say the juveniles, who were ages 16 and 17, were transported home to their parents.

Weapons charges are possible for the juveniles involved.

Police say the group didn’t threaten anyone with the gun, but it was displayed towards a window in the general commons food court area.