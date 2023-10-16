Teens seriously injured in radio station crash

Two teenagers were seriously injured in a crash at a radio station in Faribault County Saturday afternoon.

The crash happened at noon on 380th Ave in Blue Earth City Township.

A press release from the Faribault County Sheriff’s Office says a 2000 Ford Ranger pickup was southbound on 380th Ave at a high rate of speed when it left the roadway and entered the ditch. The release says the pickup then went over a driveway and the KJLY radio station fence and struck the guide wires supporting the radio tower before rolling and landing on its side.

The pickup driver, Myles, Ryan Ahrens, 16, of Blue Earth, and his passenger, Alayna Ray Wright, 17, of Frost, were both transported to United District Health with suspected serious injuries.

The crash remains under investigation.