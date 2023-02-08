Teen’s service project aims to bring veterans together to share stories

A Maple River teen plans to bring veterans together for coffee and conversations through his National Honor Society service project.

Senior Noah Ziegler initially planned to teach children to snowboard for his individual NHS project. When his idea was declined due to safety reasons, Ziegler reached out to his grandfather, a veteran, for input.

Earl Ziegler and his grandson brainstormed ideas to help local veterans. From those conversations, Noah came up with the idea to host a coffee and breakfast in the commons area at Maple River School.

Local veterans are invited to attend the gathering on Saturday, February 18 from 8 a.m. to 11 a.m. Ziegler hopes the event will give veterans the opportunity to meet others and share their stories.

Noah has secured motivational speaker Jack Zimmerman to speak at the event. Zimmerman is a 101st Airborne Division veteran who suffered catastrophic injuries in combat.

The public is invited to attend the event, which has earned the support of the Good Thunder American Legion.

Ziegler is hopeful the event will become an annual affair.