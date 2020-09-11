Televised 1st District Congressional debate coming in late September

(Mankato, MN) – Constituents of Minnesota’s First Congressional District will get a chance to hear the candidates debate the issues before the November election.

Incumbent U.S. Representative Jim Hagedorn (R), and his Democratic challenger Dan Feehan will face off on Sunday, September 27 from 5 p.m. to 6 p.m. during the KEYC News Now 2020 Congressional Debate.

The debate will air live on KEYC CBS and KEYC NBC, and will also be streamed on KEYC.com.

The debate will be moderated by KEYC News personalities Lisa Cownie, Stacy Steinhagen, Dion Cheney, and Lauren Andrego.

Viewers will be able to submit questions through social media.