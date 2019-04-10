Tenant injured in apartment fire near campus

(Mankato, MN) – One person was injured in a fire yesterday morning near the MSU campus.

Mankato Public Safety said the fire started in an apartment at 110 East Campusview Street just before 11 a.m. Monday.

Firefighters were able to extinguish the blaze, which officials say was caused by unattended cooking.

The tenant received non-life threatening injuries.

There was smoke damage throughout the apartment, and damages were estimated at $8,000.

Unattended cooking is the most common cause of local fires, according to Mankato Public Safety.

