Tenant Injured In Apartment Fire Near MSU Campus

One person was injured in a fire yesterday morning near the MSU campus.

Mankato Public Safety said the fire started in an apartment at 110 East Campusview Street just before 11 a.m. Monday.

Firefighters were able to extinguish the blaze, which officials say was caused by unattended cooking.

The tenant received non-life threatening injuries.

There was smoke damage throughout the apartment, and damages were estimated at $8,000.

Unattended cooking is the most common cause of local fires, according to Mankato Public Safety.

Source:  southernminnesotanews.com

Click here to LIKE River 105 on Facebook

SHARE

RELATED CONTENT

Mankato Under Winter Storm Watch: Up to 15 Inches Possible Scientists Capture Record 17-Foot-Long Python in Florida NWS Says Snowstorm Could Impact Minnesota This Week Court Docs: St. Peter Man Hospitalized After Fentanyl Overdose In Blue Earth County Jail Cell Couples Are Getting ‘Sleep Divorces’ & It May Just Be the Key to a Happy Marriage Single Batch Of Heroin Suspected In 3 North Mankato Overdoses
Comments