Test drive a Telsa this weekend at Recharge Mankato

Those fascinated with the next generation of automobiles have the chance to get up close and personal this weekend.

The Mankato Area Foundation is hosting Recharge Mankato this Saturday at Myers Field House on the university campus.

Attendees will have the opportunity to test drive the latest electric vehicles – including a Tesla. Participants will also engage with regional experts on clean energy initiatives, and see new technology showcases.

“Community leaders in Greater Mankato are collaborating to establish our region as a leader for livability, innovation, and opportunity,” reads a Facebook post from the Mankato Area Foundation.

The Olseth family will donate $20 to the Mankato Vex Robotics Program for every test drive Saturday. The event runs from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m.

