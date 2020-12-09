Test Your Hearing!

How healthy is your hearing?

Here’s a simple test from audiologists – who are hearing specialists:

If you can’t hear the sound of leaves rustling in the breeze, you’ve likely suffered SOME hearing loss. Because rustling leaves measure about 25 decibels – which is on the lowest end of the human hearing scale.

So, how do you know if your hearing is holding steady or getting worse? Try sticking a piece of masking tape on the back of your TV remote. Then, write down the volume you find most comfortable when you’re alone. Usually, that’ll appear as a number on your screen, between zero and 100. Next, check every six months to see if that number changes. If you find you need the TV louder, that means your hearing is deteriorating, and you should talk to a doctor about finding ways to slow the damage.