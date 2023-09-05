River 105 River 105 Logo

Texas Attorney General Ken Paxton Faces Charges Of Corruption And Bribery As Impeachment Trial Gets Underway

September 5, 2023 12:22PM CDT
Texas state Attorney General Ken Paxton, left, talks with his attorneys before his impeachment trial for Texas Attorney General Ken Paxton in the Senate Chamber at the Texas Capitol, Tuesday, Sept. 5, 2023, in Austin, Texas. (AP Photo/Eric Gay)

AUSTIN, Texas (AP) — The impeachment trial of Texas Attorney General Ken Paxton that could lead to his permanent removal from office is underway.

The embattled Republican — one of former President Donald Trump’s biggest defenders — is in the state Senate on Tuesday to face accusations of bribery and corruption that have shadowed him for years.

The fate of the 60-year-old Republican is in the hands of GOP senators with whom he served before winning a statewide race to take control of the attorney general’s office in 2015.

Paxton has decried the impeachment as a “politically motivated sham” and says he expects to be acquitted.

The proceeding is a rare instance of a political party seeking to hold one of its own to account.

