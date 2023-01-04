Texas man injured in semi accident on Interstate 35 in Freeborn County Tuesday morning

A Texas man was injured in a one-vehicle accident on northbound Interstate 35 in Freeborn County Tuesday morning.

The Minnesota State Patrol reported that a 2021 Freightliner semi being driven by 39-year old Naser Mojtabaei Pour of Fort Worth, Texas was northbound on Interstate 35 at approximately 10:47 a.m. Tuesday morning when he lost control of the vehicle on the snow and ice-covered road and went into the ditch at milepost 20 in Bath Township.

Pour suffered non-life threatening injuries in the accident, and he was transported to Mayo Clinic Health Systems in Albert Lea for treatment. The State Patrol reported that Pour was wearing his seatbelt at the time of the accident, and the Clarks Grove Fire Department and Mayo Ambulance assisted the State Patrol at the accident scene Tuesday morning.