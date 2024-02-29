Texas Senator Cornyn Announces Run For GOP Leader

WASHINGTON (AP) — Texas Sen. John Cornyn has informed his colleagues that he intends to run for Senate Republican leader.

He’s the first senator to announce a campaign after Sen. Mitch McConnell said on Wednesday that he’ll step down from the post in November.

Cornyn served as McConnell’s No. 2 in leadership before he was term-limited out of the job.

Cornyn is citing his experience in that role in a statement to fellow senators announcing his run.

But he’s also trying to distinguish himself from McConnell, saying, “I believe the Senate is broken — that is not news to anyone.”