Texas Walmart Shooter To Be Sentenced For Killing 23 People

EL PASO, Texas (AP) — The white Texas shooter who killed 23 people in a racist attack at a Walmart in 2019 is awaiting punishment for one of the deadliest mass shootings in U.S. history.

Patrick Crusius is expected to be sentenced Friday to multiple life terms in federal prison.

But the 24-year-old could still face the death penalty in a separate case in a Texas state court that has yet to go to trial.

Crusius pleaded guilty in February to nearly 50 federal hate crime charges.

Authorities say Crusius drove more than 700 miles to carry out the attack in El Paso.

He posted a racist rant online before the shooting that warned of a Hispanic “invasion” of Texas.