Thanks to Heavy Snow, Teen Makes $35K in 4 Days

While Minnesota is experiencing it’s snowiest February EVER, Seattle has been suffering through its snowiest February in 70 years, with accumulations of up to 10 inches in some places. But all that white has meant green for one young man with a snowplow, who says he made $35,000 in four days.

David Holston, 18, works as a landscaper and plowing snow in Coeur d’Alene, Idaho. Holston was in Seattle visiting his mother, who was recovering from surgery.

“I was in the hospital when my friend Steve called me and gave me the idea of bringing my plow truck to Seattle,” Holston said.

The next day he set up a Craigslist ad offering to plow snow in Seattle. When he received a job offer for $1,000, he decided to drive his plow-truck back to Washington when he went to be with his mom for her birthday.

“After the [birthday] party, I hit the road with jobs lined up until midnight. All during that time, I was answering my phone and adding new customers to my snow route for Monday,” Holston said.