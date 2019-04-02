The 10 Least (And Most) Stressful States

Lousiana and Minnesota are the yin and yang of stress, according to a new survey by Wallet Hub. The website ranked the states from most to least stressed, using factors such as money trouble (bankruptcies, etc.), family trouble (divorce rate, etc.), work stress (unemployment, commute time, etc.), and health (depression rates, etc.) Louisiana fared worse, with an overall score of 59.9 out of 100, compared to Minnesota’s 26.8. Read on for the 10 most and least stressed:

Most-stressed states, with their score out of 100:

1. Louisiana, 59.94 2. Mississippi, 58.71 3. Arkansas, 56.20 4. Kentucky, 54.77 5. West Virginia, 54.68 6. New Mexico, 54.57 7. Alabama, 52.19 8. Nevada, 51.06 9. Alaska, 49.68 10. Oklahoma, 49.48

Read on for the least-stressed states:

The least-stressed states:

41. Montana, 36.88 42. Hawaii, 35.71 43. Wisconsin, 35.49 44. New Hampshire, 34.03 45. Iowa, 33.73 46. South Dakota, 33.18 47. North Dakota, 32.67 48. Massachusetts, 32.39 49. Utah, 31.69 50. Minnesota, 26.81

Click here to LIKE River 105 on Facebook