The 10 Most (and Least) Reliable Cars of 2020, According to Consumer Reports

Want a reliable car? A little patience could pay off.

It might sound counterintuitive, but the latest redesigned car model may not hold up as well on the road as versions that come out a year or two later when the early kinks have been worked out.

That’s one of the takeaways from the annual Consumer Reports Auto Reliability Survey released Thursday.

10 most reliable models of 2020, according to Consumer Reports:

1. Mazda MX-5 Miata

2. Toyota Prius Prime

3. Toyota Prius

4. Lexus GX

5. Hyundai Kona

6. Mazda CX-3

7. Lexus NX

8. Toyota 4-Runner

9. Mazda CX-9

10. Lexus GS

10 least reliable models of 2020, according to Consumer Reports:

1. Chevrolet Colorado/GMC Canyon (same body style, different badging)

2. Chevrolet Camaro

3. Jeep Wrangler

4. Alfa Romeo Giulia

5. Volkswagen Atlas

6. Volkswagen Tiguan

7. Acura MDX

8. Tesla Model X

9. Chrysler Pacifica

10. Chevrolet Traverse

