The 10 Toxic Things That Most Often Poison Cats and Dogs

It’s no secret dogs will eat just about anything — helpful when you’ve dropped some popcorn on the floor, but not so great when your pup finds the Easter chocolate before your kids do. To combat accidental poisonings, the ASPCA Animal Poison Control Center (APCC)analyzed the 213,773 cases it handled last year and found the 10 most common toxins responsible for sickening pets.

If your dog or cat consumes something potentially toxic, always call your vet or local emergency clinic ASAP. “Many times it’s not only safer for the animal, but it’s going to be less on your pocketbook to be preemptive,” says Tina Wismer, DVM, DABVT, DABT, Medical Director at the APCC. Expect to answer questions about your animal’s weight, age, and any existing health conditions or medications as well as what they’ve ingested, how much they ate, and how long ago. That information can help determine whether you’ll need to seek veterinary care or just carefully monitor your pet at home.

Don’t induce vomiting unless directed by a professional. “If you’re dealing with something like a cleaning product that can cause burns in the stomach and esophagus, it’s worse to make them vomit because you can cause more damage,” Dr. Wismer says.

Of course, your best bet is always to prevent poisoning in the first place. Take extra precautions with the 10 most common toxins listed below — plus an extra one sneaking up the ranks: