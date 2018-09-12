The 14 Most Popular Halloween Costumes of 2018, According to HalloweenCostumes.com

It’s never too early to start thinking about what you want to be for Halloween. If you’re stuck for ideas, consider the most popular Halloween costumes of 2018, according to HalloweenCostumes.com. You can be dressed up and ready to party in no time.

To learn more about current costuming trends, Romper spoke with Wyatt Edwards of HalloweenCostumes.com, the largest online-only Halloween retailer. The site offers a dizzying array of costumes, so the retailer is in a great position to spot yearly costume trends. “As you can see, The Incredibles and Black Panther are the real standouts. Superhero costumes are huge every year, but both of those movies really exceeded all expectations,” said Edwards. It looks like adults and kids alike really want to be the good guys this year. Costumes based on characters from these films make it easy for your whole family to suit up and be super.

In addition to superheroes, hit TV shows are also a huge source of inspiration. Stranger Things and Game of Thrones costumes are also selling well, as noted by Edwards. Kids’ movies and shows such as Z-O-M-B-I-E-S and PJ Masks also make a strong showing. Basically, there’s a costume ready for just about any fandom you happen to enjoy. Read on to find on-trend costume inspiration for your entire family this year.

1. The Incredibles Incredibles 2 Classic Mrs. Incredible Women’s Costume $40 HalloweenCostumes.com When it comes to costume inspiration for the whole family, look no further than The Incredibles. With the release of Incredibles 2 this summer, the super family is more popular than ever. Elastigirl/Mrs. Incredible, Mr. Incredible, Violet, Dash, and even Baby Jack Jack costumes are all available. Of course, you can also decide to go as Syndrome or Frozone, too. BUY NOW

2. Black Panther Black Panther Blue Deluxe Adult Costume $55 HalloweenCostumes.com Of course costumes featuring the King of Wakanda are well represented this Halloween season. Men, women, and kids can all get in on the Black Panther costume action. Don’t overlook the seriously cool gloves you can get for these getups, too. BUY NOW

4. Stranger Things Eleven Long Sleeve Dress Stranger Things Child Costume $35 HalloweenCostumes.com Costumes featuring the Stranger Things kids, waffles, and even Christmas light alphabets are all available this year. Keep your eyes open for a sweet demogorgon costume that’s coming soon. BUY NOW

5. Rick And Morty Rick And Morty Rick Costume For Kids $25 HalloweenCostumes.com You can go as classic Rick, and there are a ton of Pickle Rick costumes available, too. BUY NOW

7. Deadpool Deluxe Deadpool Movie Costume $55 HalloweenCostumes.com Doesn’t everyone secretly want to be Deadpool for a few hours? BUY NOW

8. Game Of Thrones Dragon Queen Women’s Costume $60 HalloweenCostumes.com Expect to see Daenerys Targaryen, Jon Snow, and all the other characters out in force this Halloween. BUY NOW

9. Z-O-M-B-I-E-S Disney Zombies Classic Addison Girls Costume $45 HalloweenCostumes.com The recent Disney Channel Original Movie is sure to inspire a ton of costumes this year. BUY NOW

10. Spider-Man Marvel Spider-Man Toddler Costume $45 HalloweenCostumes.com Is it even Halloween without someone dressed as Spider-Man? This is a classic costume. BUY NOW

11. Descendants Descendants 2 Mal Child Deluxe Costume $50 HalloweenCostumes.com Mal, Evie, and all the rest of the Descendants characters are sure to be popular costumes, too. BUY NOW

12. Jurassic World Inflatable Blue Velociraptor Jurassic World 2 Child Costume $65 HalloweenCostumes.com Dinosaurs are always rad, but the recent Jurassic World: Fallen Kingdom movie has given them an even bigger boost in popularity. BUY NOW