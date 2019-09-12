The 6 Trendiest Plants to Get This Fall, According to a Houseplant Expert

Bird of Paradise (Strelitzia reginae): If you want to hold on to that summertime feeling into fall and beyond, Marino recommends Bird of Paradise. “Although not the easiest plant to keep happy indoors—especially in the northeast!—the Bird of Paradise is on my wish list because of its oversized green leaves,” she says. Put it in a large, attention-grabbing pot to make it the focal point of any room. Want to see it really flourish? “If you’re able to give it a little extra humidity, this tropical beauty will really appreciate it,” Marino says.