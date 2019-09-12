The 6 Trendiest Plants to Get This Fall, According to a Houseplant Expert

Are you in the market for a new plant to add to your home? (Always, am I right?) Several leafy varieties are about to reach peak trendiness in the coming months—think of it like Fashion Week for plants. To get the lowdown on picking the perfect plant for fall, we spoke with Erin Marino, brand director at The Sill.
Trend 1: Dark and dramatic foliage
Rubber tree (Ficus elastica): You’ve probably seen these beautiful, richly colored trees in every Instagram-worthy apartment lately, and Marino says they’re only going to get even more popular this season. “I love the rubber tree’s moody leaves for fall!” she says. “They’re super dark green on top and a deep burgundy underneath.”
Plus, with winter coming, you’ll want a plant that’s easy to grow indoors, and the rubber tree hits that mark, requiring bright indirect light and water once-ish every one to two weeks. “It’s one of the easier varieties of ficus to grow indoors,” says Marino. “So you can still grow that gorgeous tree silhouette, but without the extra fuss that comes with the infamous fiddle leaf fig.”
Calathea medallion: Another plant with a moody, burgundy underbelly (#sotrendy), these beauties add drama and color to even the most boring corner of your home. Plus, their leaves move at night, which is a pretty cool bonus! “Calatheas are often nicknamed ‘prayer plants’ because of their unique leaf movements!” says Marino. “They raise and lower their leaves from day to night as a part of their circadian rhythm.”
Trend 2: Statement-making tropical plants
Bird of Paradise (Strelitzia reginae): If you want to hold on to that summertime feeling into fall and beyond, Marino recommends Bird of Paradise. “Although not the easiest plant to keep happy indoors—especially in the northeast!—the Bird of Paradise is on my wish list because of its oversized green leaves,” she says. Put it in a large, attention-grabbing pot to make it the focal point of any room. Want to see it really flourish? “If you’re able to give it a little extra humidity, this tropical beauty will really appreciate it,” Marino says.
Monstera (Monstera deliciosa): Nicknamed ‘swiss cheese plant’ because of the holes in its foliage, the monstera has a modern, graphic silhouette that has helped make it a favorite house plant for designers and interiors enthusiasts. It’s already been trending for the past few years, but Marino says it isn’t going anywhere. “If you haven’t added a monstera to your plant collection just yet, now is the time,” she says.
Trend 3: Pattern, pattern, pattern
Philodendron silver (Scindapsus pictus): While some plants have tidy, perfectly symmetrical patterns on their leaves, the philodendron silver has a more abstract look about it, as if someone splattered silver paint all over its delicate, heart-shaped foliage. That’s what makes it a must-get plant for the fall, Marino says. Adding to the drama, this plant will quickly and beautifully meander its way around any surface you put it on.
Petite snake plant (Sansevieria Fernwood ‘Mikado’): If you’re already a big fan of the ever-popular, low-maintenance snake plant, Marino says this miniature variety will be a fantastic purchase for your plant family this season. Its striped body will add interest and texture to any area of your home. “This little guy is just as hardy and low-maintenance as its siblings,” she says. “Just remember that, though they’re often positioned as low light plants, snakes actually prefer medium to bright light if possible.”