THE BABY-SITTERS CLUB: Netflix Orders 10 Episode Series

Netflix has ordered an adaptation of Ann M. Martin’s best-selling book series The Baby-Sitters Club to series, it was announced Thursday. Consisting of 10 episodes, the show is a contemporary live-action original series that will follow the friendship and babysitting adventures of five best friends in Stoneybrook, Conn. (Odds are access to landline won’t be play as an important of a role on this new show).

The book series began in 1986 with Kristy’s Great Idea. From there, Martin would go on to write the next 34 books in the series, all of which told a still timely story about female friendship, entrepreneurialism, and empowerment. However, the series didn’t stop there as several writers continued writing BSC novels and now consists of more than 100 books.

“I’m amazed that there are so many passionate fans of The Baby-Sitters Club after all these years, and I’m honored to continue to hear from readers — now grown, who have become writers, editors, teachers, librarians, filmmakers — who say that they see a reflection of themselves in the characters of Kristy and her friends,” said Martin in a statement. “So I’m very excited about the forthcoming series on Netflix, which I hope will inspire a new generation of readers and leaders everywhere.”

This isn’t the first time the series has been translated to the screen, either. There was a 13-episode TV show that aired on HBO in 1990 as well a 1995 film that starred Rachel Leigh Cook, Schuyler Fisk, Bre Blair, and Tricia Joe.

