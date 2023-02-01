The Bank of Mom And Dad

Getty Images

A new survey found that 35% of adults admit their parents take care of at least one expense for them – and 25% of Millennials say their parents pay their rent. According to the survey, the top three expenses parents are paying for their adult children are: rent (19%), groceries (19%) and utilities (16%). 72% of the Millennials surveyed said they planned to take on these expenses themselves within the next two years, but 30% are happy having their parents pay their bills until they’re told otherwise.