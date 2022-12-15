The Best Ingredient in a Killer Grilled Cheese Sandwich

It’s easy being cheesy …as long as you know what cheese to choose. Mashed surveyed over 600 readers to find out the best main ingredient in a great grilled cheese sandwich, and the runaway winner was … American. 37% of those polled chose the classic yellow favorite, with cheddar finishing a surprisingly close second at 30%. Mild colby jack was the favorite of 15%, with mozzarella hitting the spot for 11% of respondents.