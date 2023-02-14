The Best Romantic Movies to Watch on Valentine’s Day

Getty Images

We all have our favorite romantic movies, but if you need a recommendation, Elle.com put together a list of 17 of the best ones to watch on Valentine’s Day.

Many of the obvious choices are in there, like “When Harry Met Sally”and “The Notebook”.

So here are some of the ones you may NOT be sick of:

1. “In the Mood for Love”, 2000

2. “Love & Basketball”, 2000

3. “Casablanca”, 1942

4. “Moonlight”, 2016

5. “Before Sunrise”, 1995

6. “If Beale Street Could Talk”, 2018

7. “Cinema Paradiso”, 1988

8. “Mississippi Masala”, 1991

9. “Up”, 2009.

(Yes, the first few minutes will absolutely crush your soul, but it ends well.) (???)

10. “It’s a Wonderful Life”, 1946

(Yes, it’s a Christmas movie, and you probably overdose on it every December. But there’s a pretty strong love story between George and his wife running through it, so it works in February, too.)