The Biggest Reason People DON’T Want To Return To The Office

There are many reasons that people don’t want to return to the office, but can you guess the biggest one? Nope, it’s not being able to work in your pajamas or even not having to commute. A new survey by Digital.com found that 75% of workers want to stay home … because of their pets. Seems people got really attached to their pandemic puppies during COVID. According to research by the ASPCA, one out of every five American homes (23 million households) adopted a dog during the pandemic.