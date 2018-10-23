The Blues Brothers Coming to Minnesota

Calling all soul men, you’ll be needed at Treasure Island Resort & Casino on New Year’s Eve for The Blues Brothers concert.

Dan Aykroyd and Jim Belushi are bringing the famous act to the Welch, Minnesota casino’s Island Event & Convention Center for a bash that’ll start at 10:30 p.m. and help ring in 2019 in style.

Tickets cost $99 and go on sale this Friday at 10 a.m. through Ticketmaster or in person at the Treasure Island Box Office. Anyone who attends the show has to be at least 12 years old and all kids ages 12-17 have to be with a parent or legal guardian.

The Blues Brothers have been famous since Aykroyd and the late John Belushi (Jim’s brother) debuted the skit on Saturday Night Live in 1978.

Aykroyd’s “Elwood” and Belushi’s “Zee” eventually landed on the big screen, with The Blues Brothers movie released in 1980.

Among their famous renditions are “Jailhouse Rock,” “Soul Man,” “Sweet Home Chicago” and “Shotgun Blues.”

Source: bringmethenews.com

