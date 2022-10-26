The Cheapest Time To Buy Your Tickets

If you want to get the best deal possible on your next airline flight, make sure to book yourself in on a Wednesday. According to a new survey by Expedia, you’ll save an average of 15 percent by taking off on Hump Day. You can boost your savings even further by booking at the right time — the sweet spot for snagging the best price on domestic flights falls between 28 to 35 days before departure — so about a month in advance of travel