River 105 River 105 Logo

The Cheapest Time To Buy Your Tickets

October 26, 2022 7:26AM CDT
Share
The Cheapest Time To Buy Your Tickets

If you want to get the best deal possible on your next airline flight, make sure to book yourself in on a Wednesday. According to a new survey by Expedia, you’ll save an average of 15 percent by taking off on Hump Day. You can boost your savings even further by booking at the right time — the sweet spot for snagging the best price on domestic flights falls between 28 to 35 days before departure — so about a month in advance of travel

Recent Posts