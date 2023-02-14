The Chicks announced for Minnesota State Fair Grandstand

Country girl group The Chicks – formerly the Dixie Chicks – will perform at the Minnesota State Fair this summer.

The Chicks: World Tour 2023 with special guest Wild Rivers will play at the Grandstand on Friday, August 25 at 7 p.m. Tickets start at $77 and go on sale Friday, February 17 at 10 a.m. Tickets are available through Etix or by calling 800-514-3849.

The Chicks, from Dallas, burst onto the music scene with their 1998 album Wide Open Spaces, an album that sold more CD’s that year than all other country music groups combined. Composed of lead singer Natalie Maines and sisters Emily Strayer and Martie Maguire, the band boasts 13 Grammy Awards. The group released its fifth studio album in March 2020, the first in nearly 14 years. Prior to the album’s release, the band changed its name.

Toronto’s Wild River has cultivated a following through its live performances. In early 02022, the band released Sidelines, a 10-track album infusing pop, rock, indie, and folk.