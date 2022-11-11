The Cost Of Cats

Cat owners love their cats and will spend any amount of money to keep them happy and healthy. But do they realize how much money they’re actually spending? A recent survey of 2,000 cat owners shows that the average person spends just over $25,304 on their feline friend during their life. So where is all this money going ? Well, during the lifetime of the cat, owners will spend about $109 per month on food; $108 a year on toys; $111 per visit to the vet; and roughly $764 on replacing or repairing scratched furniture. But hey, it’s all worth it.