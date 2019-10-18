The Dangers Of Popping Pimples

Whatever you do, don’t pop a pimple if it’s in the so-called “deadly triangle” of your face!

It’s the triangle that runs from the corners of your mouth to the bridge of your nose. Because that area contains blood vessels that drain to the back of your head – and have a direct path to your brain. If that area becomes infected, it can lead to vision loss, meningitis, or even a brain abscess! And that’s according to everyone from Dr. Mehmet Oz, to board certified internist Dr. Craig Maxwell.

And check this out – the same goes for plucking a nose hair! Because hair follicles are open pores. And damage can allow bacteria to get in there and breed infection in the vein that runs through a hollow space underneath your brain and behind your eye sockets. These veins carry blood from the face and head back to the heart.

So once again don’t pop, or pluck anything in the area that doctors call the deadly triangle that runs from the corners of your mouth to the bridge of your nose. If you have a pimple in that area, use something like benzoyl peroxide to dry it up. If it’s really bad, see a dermatologist.

Source: tesh.com