Scientists in England discovered that the Earth is spinning faster than normal — making days shorter than usual. On June 29th, the Earth’s full rotation took 1.59 milliseconds less than 24 hours — the shortest day ever recorded.

To be clear, we’re not talking about a lot of time here. How long is 1.59 milliseconds? Not long.

But … if this sort of things keeps happening, we might need to mess around with our atomic clocks — and that could cause problems for our computer systems down the road.