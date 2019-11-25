First State Fair Grandstand Act Announced–And It’s a Big One!
Co-lead singer Michael McDonald signed on for the Doobie’s 50th Anniversary tour, the first time he’s been an “official” band member since 1995.
The Doobie Brothers – 50th Anniversary Tour
The Doobie Brothers’ rugged, real and authentic approach to rock and roll began in 1969, when a drummer named John Hartman arrived in Northern California and met Tom Johnston, a local singer/songwriter/guitarist. The two began playing local Bay Area bars and soon met singer/guitarist Pat Simmons, whose finger-style playing richly complemented Johnston’s R&B strumming-style, and the foundation for The Doobie Brothers was set. The group’s second record, Toulouse Street, became a breakout sensation. From there the band hit the road, tirelessly working its way around the world. The Doobie Brothers established themselves with a run of hits, including “Listen to the Music,” “Jesus Is Just Alright,” “China Grove,” “Black Water,” “Rockin’ Down the Highway” and “Long Train Runnin’.” The group was augmented in 1975 by Michael McDonald, whose soulful vocals and songwriting led to the hits “What a Fool Believes,” “Minute by Minute,” “Takin’ It to the Streets,” and “You Belong to Me.” Multi-instrumentalist and vocalist John McFee joined in 1978 bringing his wide range of musical styles. The Doobie Brothers were inducted into the Vocal Group Hall of Fame in 2004, have won four GRAMMY® Awards, sold more than 48 million records worldwide, and tallied five Top 10 singles and 16 Top 40 hits. Known for dynamic live performances, the band plays close to 100 shows a year worldwide.
Dirty Dozen Brass Band
Celebrating more than 40 years since their founding in 1977, New Orleans-based Dirty Dozen Brass Band has taken the traditional foundation of brass band music and incorporated it into a blend of genres including bebop jazz, funk and R&B/soul. This unique sound, described by the band as a ‘musical gumbo,’ has allowed the Dirty Dozen to tour across five continents and more than 30 countries, record 12 studio albums and collaborate with a range of artists from Modest Mouse to Widespread Panic to Norah Jones. More than 40 years later, the Dirty Dozen Brass Band is a world-famous music machine whose name is synonymous with genre-bending romps and high-octane performances.
FRIDAY, AUG. 28, 7:00 PM
$69.25 & $54.25
TICKETS ON SALE FRIDAY, DEC. 6 AT 10 A.M. To buy tickets at the State Fairgrounds Ticket Office: The ticket office is located in the Admin Too Building on Cosgrove Street. The Random Number Distribution Procedure will be used for The Doobie Brothers on-sale. For more information, please visit the Grandstand Info Guide. The ticket office will close at 1 p.m.
Source: mnstatefair.org
