First State Fair Grandstand Act Announced–And It’s a Big One!

Co-lead singer Michael McDonald signed on for the Doobie’s 50th Anniversary tour, the first time he’s been an “official” band member since 1995.

The Doobie Brothers – 50th Anniversary Tour

The Doobie Brothers’ rugged, real and authentic approach to rock and roll began in 1969, when a drummer named John Hartman arrived in Northern California and met Tom Johnston, a local singer/songwriter/guitarist. The two began playing local Bay Area bars and soon met singer/guitarist Pat Simmons, whose finger-style playing richly complemented Johnston’s R&B strumming-style, and the foundation for The Doobie Brothers was set. The group’s second record, Toulouse Street, became a breakout sensation. From there the band hit the road, tirelessly working its way around the world. The Doobie Brothers established themselves with a run of hits, including “Listen to the Music,” “Jesus Is Just Alright,” “China Grove,” “Black Water,” “Rockin’ Down the Highway” and “Long Train Runnin’.” The group was augmented in 1975 by Michael McDonald, whose soulful vocals and songwriting led to the hits “What a Fool Believes,” “Minute by Minute,” “Takin’ It to the Streets,” and “You Belong to Me.” Multi-instrumentalist and vocalist John McFee joined in 1978 bringing his wide range of musical styles. The Doobie Brothers were inducted into the Vocal Group Hall of Fame in 2004, have won four GRAMMY® Awards, sold more than 48 million records worldwide, and tallied five Top 10 singles and 16 Top 40 hits. Known for dynamic live performances, the band plays close to 100 shows a year worldwide.