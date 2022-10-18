The first teaser for the “Christmas Story” sequel is here . . . but it doesn’t seem to include any new footage . . . just an extreme closeup of Peter Billingsley, as the adult Ralphie, putting on his glasses.

The movie is called “A Christmas Story Christmas”, and it hits HBO Max on November 17th.

Billingsley isn’t the only returning cast member. Scott Schwartz and R.D. Robb are returning as Ralphie’s friends Flick and Schwartz . . . Ian Petrella is back as his brother Randy . . . and Zack Ward returns as the bully Scut Farkus.