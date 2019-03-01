Fish House Removal Deadline Approaching

Despite the record lows predicted for the first half of March, there will be no extension for fish house removal from Minnesota lakes.

The Minnesota Department of Natural Resources is reminding anglers that the removal deadlines are quickly approaching.

The guideline:

If your fish house is south of the designated east-west line, the deadline is end-of-day on Monday, March 4 .

. If your fish house is north of the designated east-west line, the deadline is end-of-day on Monday, March 18.

Owners who don’t remove their shelters by the deadline could be prosecuted and their structures confiscated, removed, or destroyed by a conservation officer.

The DNR says the heavy February snows have created slush and challenging conditions on lakes, so they encourage anglers to get ahead on removal. Anglers should contact friends, family, or plow service to make sure the fish house is removed by the deadline. They also ask that anglers remove trash – even if it isn’t theirs – to help keep Minnesota lakes clean.

Source: southernminnesotanews.com

