The Fortnite Advent Calendar from Funko Pop Is Officially Available for Preorder

Fortnite fans, rejoice: The advent calendar of your dreams is here.

Funko Pop just revealed its third advent calendar for the holiday season, filled with micro-figurines from the popular video game, Fortnite. The calendar is jam-packed with 24 Funko Pops, including favorites like Rabbit Raider, Merry Marauder, and Whiteout, for every day of December until Christmas. You can add it to your cart right now, and expect it to ship starting Oct. 1.

The pop culture collectibles brand dropped its first two calendars, featuring Marvel and Harry Potter characters, in July.

