The latest COVID-19 numbers from the Minnesota Department of Health

(St. Paul, MN) – There were 426 new confirmed positive cases of COVID-19, and four more deaths caused by the disease, Minnesota Health officials announced Wednesday.

Eighteen new virus cases were reported in Blue Earth County, which now has 422 confirmed cases of COVID-19. New cases were also reported Brown, Le Sueur, Martin, Mower, and Nicollet counties, among others.

All four of the latest deaths came from long-term care facilities, according to MDH. The state’s death toll is at 1,445.

Hospitalizations are down again. There were 260 people hospitalized Wednesday, 125 in intensive care.

Here are the case totals around Southern Minnesota:

Blue Earth – 422 (2 deaths)

Brown – 31 (2 deaths)

Cottonwood – 134

Faribault – 53

Fillmore – 27

Freeborn – 286

Jackson – 54

Le Sueur – 86 (1 death)

Lyon – 300 (2 deaths)

McLeod – 85

Martin – 161 (5 deaths)

Mower – 928 (2 deaths)

Murray – 51

Nicollet – 149 (12 deaths)

Nobles – 1,655 (6 deaths)

Redwood – 17

Renville – 28 (2 deaths)

Rice – 824 (7 deaths)

Sibley – 48 (2 deaths)

Steele – 219

Waseca – 58

Watonwan – 206