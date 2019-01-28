The Latest On Our Winter Storm From The National Weather Service

...HEAVY SNOW AND BLOWING SNOW WILL CONTINUE THROUGH EARLY MONDAY... ...DANGEROUS WIND CHILLS EXPECTED TUESDAY THROUGH THURSDAY MORNING... .Snow and blowing snow will continue through Monday morning. The greatest snow accumulations will stretch from west central Minnesota through southwest Wisconsin with lesser amounts to the north. This system is expected to cause significant travel impacts, especially through the Monday morning commute. Winter Storm Warnings are in place for central Minnesota into west central Wisconsin. Western Minnesota is in a Winter Weather Advisory. Additional snowfall totals of 1-3 inches are expected in the Winter Storm Warning. Additional snowfall is not expected in the advisory area, but blowing snow is possible. Wind chills are expected to fall to 25 below zero and lower Monday night and Tuesday morning. Dangerous wind chills as low as 60 below zero are expected Tuesday morning through Thursday morning in western and central Minnesota. Wind chills as low as 50 below zero are expected Tuesday afternoon through Thursday morning in east central MN and west central Wisconsin. Kanabec-Sherburne-Isanti-Meeker-McLeod-Sibley-Nicollet-Le Sueur- Blue Earth-Waseca-Steele-Faribault-Freeborn- Including the cities of Mora, Elk River, Cambridge, Litchfield, Hutchinson, Gaylord, St Peter, Le Sueur, Mankato, Waseca, Owatonna, Blue Earth, and Albert Lea 433 AM CST Mon Jan 28 2019 ...WINTER STORM WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL NOON CST TODAY... ...WIND CHILL ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM MIDNIGHT TONIGHT TO 9 AM CST TUESDAY... ...WIND CHILL WARNING IN EFFECT FROM 9 AM TUESDAY TO 9 AM CST THURSDAY... * WHAT...Snow and blowing snow. Additional snow accumulations of up to one inch. Dangerously cold wind chills. Wind chills as low as 60 below zero to 40 below zero expected. * WHERE...Portions of central, east central and south central Minnesota. * WHEN...For the Winter Storm Warning, until noon CST today. For the Wind Chill Advisory, from midnight tonight to 9 AM CST Tuesday. For the Wind Chill Warning, from 9 AM Tuesday to 9 AM CST Thursday. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS...Plan on slippery road conditions. Patchy blowing snow could significantly reduce visibility. The hazardous conditions could impact the morning or evening commute. The dangerously cold wind chills could cause frostbite on exposed skin in as little as 5 minutes. The latest road conditions for Minnesota can be found at 511mn.org or by calling 5 1 1. Click here to LIKE River 105 on Facebook