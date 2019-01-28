The Latest On Our Winter Storm From The National Weather Service

...HEAVY SNOW AND BLOWING SNOW WILL CONTINUE THROUGH EARLY
MONDAY...

...DANGEROUS WIND CHILLS EXPECTED TUESDAY THROUGH THURSDAY
MORNING...

.Snow and blowing snow will continue through Monday morning. The
greatest snow accumulations will stretch from west central
Minnesota through southwest Wisconsin with lesser amounts to the
north. This system is expected to cause significant travel
impacts, especially through the Monday morning commute.

Winter Storm Warnings are in place for central Minnesota into
west central Wisconsin. Western Minnesota is in a Winter Weather
Advisory.

Additional snowfall totals of 1-3 inches are expected in the
Winter Storm Warning. Additional snowfall is not expected in the
advisory area, but blowing snow is possible.

Wind chills are expected to fall to 25 below zero and lower Monday
night and Tuesday morning. Dangerous wind chills as low as 60
below zero are expected Tuesday morning through Thursday morning
in western and central Minnesota. Wind chills as low as 50 below
zero are expected Tuesday afternoon through Thursday morning in
east central MN and west central Wisconsin.

Kanabec-Sherburne-Isanti-Meeker-McLeod-Sibley-Nicollet-Le Sueur-
Blue Earth-Waseca-Steele-Faribault-Freeborn-
Including the cities of Mora, Elk River, Cambridge, Litchfield,
Hutchinson, Gaylord, St Peter, Le Sueur, Mankato, Waseca,
Owatonna, Blue Earth, and Albert Lea
433 AM CST Mon Jan 28 2019

...WINTER STORM WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL NOON CST TODAY...
...WIND CHILL ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM MIDNIGHT TONIGHT TO 9 AM
CST TUESDAY...
...WIND CHILL WARNING IN EFFECT FROM 9 AM TUESDAY TO 9 AM CST
THURSDAY...

* WHAT...Snow and blowing snow. Additional snow accumulations of
  up to one inch. Dangerously cold wind chills. Wind chills as low
  as 60 below zero to 40 below zero expected.

* WHERE...Portions of central, east central and south central
  Minnesota.

* WHEN...For the Winter Storm Warning, until noon CST today. For
  the Wind Chill Advisory, from midnight tonight to 9 AM CST
  Tuesday. For the Wind Chill Warning, from 9 AM Tuesday to 9 AM
  CST Thursday.

* ADDITIONAL DETAILS...Plan on slippery road conditions. Patchy
  blowing snow could significantly reduce visibility. The
  hazardous conditions could impact the morning or evening
  commute. The dangerously cold wind chills could cause
  frostbite on exposed skin in as little as 5 minutes.

The latest road conditions for Minnesota can be found at
511mn.org or by calling 5 1 1.

Click here to LIKE River 105 on Facebook
SHARE

RELATED CONTENT

Why Winter Can Be Bad For Our Hearts 8 Gross Things That Are Good for Your Relationship Two Male Cheerleaders Will Make Super Bowl History Chick-fil-A Unveils This Heart-Shaped Creation for Valentine’s Day MN Farmer’s ‘Combine Karaoke’ Video Goes Viral Charges: Searles Man’s Wife Died During ‘Death Party’
Comments