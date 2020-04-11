The Latest: Prison releases could begin next week

MINNEAPOLIS (AP) — Minnesota Department of Corrections Commissioner Paul Schnell says the release of some state prisoners because of the coronavirus could happen as early as next week.

Civil rights advocates have called on state officials to release some medically at-risk and nonviolent inmates to help limit the spread of COVID-19 and save lives.

Schnell said on Minnesota Public Radio that releasing some prisoners early is likely the best way to create more space, but that the safety of the public will be the biggest factor in deciding to release inmates early. That could include nonviolent offenses, low risk to public safety and being within 90 days of regularly scheduled release.