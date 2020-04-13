The Latest: U of Minn., Mayo offering virus antibody tests

MINNEAPOLIS (AP) — Mayo Clinic and the University of Minnesota have started offering clinical antibody testing to determine who has recovered from the coronvirus.

The Star Tribune reports the university began offering testing Monday at M Health Fairview’s Bethesda Hospital in St. Paul. That hospital was converted last month into a 90-bed COVID-19 treatment facility. Mayo started offering antibody testing a week ago.

The initial goal for both institutions is to check the infection status of their caregivers. State health officials say antibody testing could help determine who already has been infected and might have immunity to the coronavirus. Gov. Tim Walz sees a broader use of antibody testing to assess the infection status of workers and eventually get Minnesota workplaces open again.