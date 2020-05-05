The New Hot Quarantine Activity: Birdwatching

If the kitchen is getting stuffy from all that bread-baking during the coronavirus pandemic, slip outside and look to the skies for the newest national pastime: bird-watching.

As the weeks of COVID-19 quarantine wear on, Americans are flying the coop and flocking to the great outdoors during nesting season and peak migration for hundreds of bird species, The Associated Press reports.

For example, the free bird identification app from the esteemed Cornell Lab of Ornithology was downloaded 8,500 times during Easter weekend alone, with downloads up 102 percent year over the past year. Visits to Cornell’s live bird cams have also doubled. Downloads of the National Audubon Society’s bird identification app, too, doubled in March and April as compared to the same time last year, while unique site visits have increased by half a million.

Preliminary figures indicate that sales of bird feeders, nesting boxes and birdseed are spiking, The Associated Press reports.

