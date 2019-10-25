The Old Farmer’s Almanac Predicts ‘No Fewer’ Than 7 Big Snowstorms This Winter

Christine Stack and her daughter, Carina Stack, 6, wear goggles while walking during a snowstorm, Thursday, Feb 9, 2017, in Portland, Maine. The Northeast is experiencing a major winter storm with high winds that could dump a foot or more of snow on parts of New England. (AP Photo/Robert F. Bukaty)

Make sure you have a reliable pair of snow boots, because you’re definitely going to need them this winter.

Not long after the Farmers’ Almanac suggested it would be a “freezing, frigid, and frosty” season, the *other* Farmer’s Almanac has released its annual weather forecast—and it’s equally upsetting.

While the first publication focused on the cold temperatures anticipated this winter, the Old Farmer’s Almanac predicts that excessive snowfall will be the most noteworthy part of the season.

The Old Farmer’s Almanac, which was founded in 1792, says that the upcoming winter “will be remembered for strong storms” featuring heavy rain, sleet, and a lot of snow. The periodical actually used the word “snow-verload” to describe the conditions we can expect in the coming months.

OLD FARMER’S ALMANAC

“The 2020 Old Farmer’s Almanac is calling for frequent snow events—from flurries to no fewer than seven big snowstorms from coast to coast,” explains the press release.

Did you catch that? No fewer than seven big snowstorms.

In addition to excessive precipitation, below-normal temperatures are expected with “frigid and frosty conditions” lasting well into the spring for some parts of the country.

“This could feel like the never-ending winter, particularly in the Midwest and east to the Ohio Valley and Appalachians, where wintery weather will last well into March and even through the first days of spring,” says Almanac editor Janice Stillman.

If you’re planning to escape the cold weather, the forecast notes that “even typically tropical Hawaii will feel the chill” and experience cooler temperatures and heavy thunderstorms—so you might want to hold off on that beach vacation.

The Old Farmer’s Almanac was 80.5% accurate in predicting last year’s wild weather, and its report for the upcoming season is very similar to that of the competing Farmer’s Almanac. In other words, the chances that we’ll escape this winter without a few snowstorms and freezing temperatures are *very* slim.

