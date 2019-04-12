The Olsen Twins’ Clothing Line Will Soon Be Sold at Kohl’s

It may only be spring, but we’re already dreaming of the holidays this year, thanks to some MAJOR fashion news. Retail giant Kohl’s has just announced that starting this holiday season, it will be the exclusive retailer of Mary-Kate and Ashley Olsen’s luxury line, Elizabeth and James, carrying apparel, fragrances, handbags, and accessories.

The contemporary luxury brand, which the Olsen twins launched back in 2007, shipped its last collection in fall 2018, but has now been picked up by Kohl’s and will be revived in winter 2019. And yes, that means what you think it means. The previously luxe brand is about to get a lot more affordable.

“Our vision for Elizabeth and James is to deliver a lifestyle brand that offers women access to premium fashion at an affordable price without sacrificing quality and fit,” said Mary-Kate Olsen in a statement. “Kohl’s is the right partner to take our brand into a new era, while staying true to the high-quality, fashion-forward designs that our loyal brand enthusiasts expect from us. Leveraging Kohl’s extensive store network and digital platform will also allow us to reach a much larger audience than we have in the past and for this we are particularly excited.”

