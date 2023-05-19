The One Skill Most Graduates Wish They Had Learned In College

It’s college graduation time … and when it comes to lessons learned, it seems there is one thing that most college students wish they had learned in college: how to handle their finances. A survey found that 81% of college graduates said they wish they had learned more life skills while in college … especially financial skills like how to invest, long-term financial planning, how to budget, and how to manage their student loan debt. But there are other life skills that grads still need help with. 17% of the college grads surveyed said they don’t know how to cook or do their laundry and 26% feel lost when it comes to basic home maintenance things like unclogging a toilet or resetting a Wi-Fi router.