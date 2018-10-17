The Poop Slinger: Mankato Man Charged For Allegedly Flinging Feces At Deputy

A Mankato man is facing criminal charges for allegedly throwing feces at a Blue Earth County Sheriff’s deputy.

According to court documents, 56-year-old Steven Lynn Earle was reportedly in the shower on October 12 when sheriff’s deputies entered his home and hollered to him that they were there on a search warrant.

Earle allegedly looked at the officer and told him: “get the f**k out of my house,” then threw something which hit the deputy in the shoulder and back, according to the criminal complaint.

Court documents say that while the deputy was arresting Earle, another law enforcement officer noticed there was feces on the deputy. The poop had hit him on the left shoulder, but was also elsewhere on his shirt, vest cover, and radio cord.

Earle is charged with felony 4th degree assault of a peace officer.

Source: southernminnesotanews.com

