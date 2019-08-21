Rally Squirrel Returned to Target Field Last Night

One night after a squirrel sent players and coaches in the Twins dugout jumping for cover, another squirrel – probably the same now-famous rodent – made a dazzling return during a big spot between the Twins and White Sox Tuesday night at Target Field.

With two on and two out and the scored tied 3-3 in the fifth inning, the crowd noise quickly ramped up as more and more fans saw the speedy squirrel sprinting through the outfield grass down the right-field line, then darting between Max Kepler’s legs as he took a lead off first base.